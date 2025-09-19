Tucson Fire perfoms two swift water rescues on Eastside Thursday night

Tucson Fire Department responded to two separate swift water rescues after heavy rains pummeled the city's east side Thursday night.

Crews responded to the first call at around 7:13 p.m. A vehicle was pinned against the bollards at East Vernice Street and South Birch Avenue.

Crews used an aerial ladder to reach the occupant of the vehicle while supporting units were positioned downstream as a precaution.

Crews then moved on to East Calle Betelgeux and South Avenida Planeta, where they rescued the occupant of a vehicle stuck in a wash.

