Tucson Fire extinguishes early-morning blaze at North First Avenue auto shop

Tucson Fire Department
TFD crews extinguished an early-morning fire at a smoke shop and auto repair shop on N. First Avenue near Blacklidge Drive.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 15:30:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews from Tucson Fire Department extinguished an early-morning blaze at 2886 N. First Avenue, where they say "heavy smoke and flames" were coming from the east side of the building.

TFD first arrived on location at about 5 a.m., and say they had the fire under control by a little before 5:30 a.m.

According to the fire department, no injuries were reported, and investigators have not yet found the cause of the incident.

TFD crews extinguished an early-morning fire at a smoke shop and auto repair shop on N. First Avenue near Blacklidge Drive.

According to TFD, Hotline 4 Auto, which operates in the building, will be closed until further notice.

