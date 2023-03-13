Tucson Fire extinguishes early-morning blaze at North First Avenue auto shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews from Tucson Fire Department extinguished an early-morning blaze at 2886 N. First Avenue, where they say "heavy smoke and flames" were coming from the east side of the building.
TFD first arrived on location at about 5 a.m., and say they had the fire under control by a little before 5:30 a.m.
According to the fire department, no injuries were reported, and investigators have not yet found the cause of the incident.
According to TFD, Hotline 4 Auto, which operates in the building, will be closed until further notice.
