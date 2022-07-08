TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is looking for the 'best of the best' to join its next recruit academy.
Firefighters say the job is much more than putting out fires.
According to the department, 87% of their total calls are medical-related.
This requires potential firefighters to practice multiple rescue scenarios.
The requirements are as follows:
- Must be 18 years old
- High School Diploma, GED or equivalent certificate
- Valid Driver’s License with two years of driving
- Arizona EMT certification upon graduation from academy
- Meet physical abilities required for firefighting duties
TFD says once graduated, the new members will represent the "community with the utmost pride and service."
Anyone interested may submit an application at TucsonFireJobs.TucsonAZ.
