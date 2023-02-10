Watch Now
Tucson Fire Department visit Wisconsin for truck tests

Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 2:58 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 16:58:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Members of Tucson Fire Department visited Wisconsin to test ladder trucks.

Final tests were being run on two trucks that are looking to be stationed in Tucson.

If approved, the ladder trucks will be used to serve Tucson citizens at TFD.

