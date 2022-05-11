Watch
Tucson Fire Department promotes fire safety with Senita Valley Elementary

Features Life Safety Educators
Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 2:37 PM, May 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is educating students about fire safety after taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Life Safety Educators took an Engine to Senita Valley Elementary School.

They let students explore the vehicle and educated them on all things fire-related.

The team is made up of two certified teachers and one fire inspector.

It provides quality educational programs and safety resources to the public.

Anyone interested in having the Life Safety Educators at their event, may request the team at TucsonAZ.gov.

