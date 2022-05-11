Tucson Fire Department promotes fire safety with Senita Valley Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is educating students about fire safety after taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Life Safety Educators took an Engine to Senita Valley Elementary School.

They let students explore the vehicle and educated them on all things fire-related.

The team is made up of two certified teachers and one fire inspector.

It provides quality educational programs and safety resources to the public.

Anyone interested in having the Life Safety Educators at their event, may request the team at TucsonAZ.gov.

BACK 2 SCHOOL! 🏫 🚒💨 #TucsonFire Engine 19 and our Life Safety Educators had a wonderful time teaching all things firefighter and fire safety to the kids at Senita Valley Elementary - our first school event in 2 years! We can’t wait to get back to even more schools this fall pic.twitter.com/e6it7Hxgde — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 11, 2022