Tucson Fire Department prepares for monsoon season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the monsoon fast approaching, Tucson Fire Department's recruit class 22-1 is preparing with swift-water rescue training.

Training in swift-water rescue is one of a number of focal areas for the department's Technical Rescue Team (TRT), which also conducts rescues from confined spaces, collapsed structures and vehicles.

POOL DAY 💦😎 Recruit Class 22-1 recently took a dip in the pool to learn proper swift water rescue techniques, vital to saving lives during our monsoon season 🛟 #TFD #swiftwaterrescue #firefighterintraining #recruitclass221 #TucsonFire #tucson pic.twitter.com/HNpp68EBFK — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 9, 2022

The TRT undergoes continual weekly training.

Rescuers responded to 98 calls during the 2021 monsoon season, according to data collected by the Tucson Fire Department between July 1 and August 16, 2021.

