Tucson Fire Department prepares for monsoon season

Rescuers responded to 98 calls during monsoon 2021
Tucson Fire Department
Pool Day: Recruit Class 22-1 in the pool to learn proper swift water rescue techniques<br/>
Posted at 3:02 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 18:02:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the monsoon fast approaching, Tucson Fire Department's recruit class 22-1 is preparing with swift-water rescue training.

Training in swift-water rescue is one of a number of focal areas for the department's Technical Rescue Team (TRT), which also conducts rescues from confined spaces, collapsed structures and vehicles.

The TRT undergoes continual weekly training.

Rescuers responded to 98 calls during the 2021 monsoon season, according to data collected by the Tucson Fire Department between July 1 and August 16, 2021.

