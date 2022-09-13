Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Fire Department hosting visiting firefighters from Europe

Live fire training, facility tours and cultural exchange are on the agenda
A delegation from Belgium and The Netherlands is visiting Tucson this week, as part of the non-profit organization Fire Observers international program.
Tucson Fire Department
A delegation from Belgium and The Netherlands is visiting Tucson this week, as part of the non-profit organization Fire Observers international program.
A delegation from Belgium and The Netherlands is visiting Tucson this week, as part of the non-profit organization Fire Observers international program.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 20:37:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department is hosting a delegation of ten firefighters and EMTs from Belgium and the Netherlands starting this week.

Fire Observers is a non-profit organization based out of Europe, whose mission is to build relationships between Belgium, The Netherlands and North American firefighting agencies. The organization got its start in 1995, when a group of firefighters from Zaventem, Belgium spent a week running calls with the Kern County Fire Department in Bakersfield, Calif. The trip inspired a second delegation to San Diego a year later and eventually led to the establishment of the non-profit in 1996.

By 2011, Fire Observers was organizing four international trips per year, bringing firefighters from Belgium and The Netherlands to cities such as Phoenix, Dallas, New Orleans, and many more cities, with the mission of exchanging "ideas, experiences, procedures, knowledge, training and much more" between colleagues an ocean apart.

In 2020, a delegation of firefighters was scheduled to visit the Tucson Fire Department. That trip, along with all the other planned exchange programs, was canceled due to COVID-19. It would be two years before the programs would resume.

Visiting firefighters and EMTs from Belguim and The Netherlands are participating in a number of skill-sharing activities, including live training at the Public Safety Academy and touring Davis Monthan Air Force Base.
Visiting firefighters and EMTs from Belguim and The Netherlands are participating in a number of skill-sharing activities, including live training at the Public Safety Academy and touring Davis Monthan Air Force Base.

Fast-forward to 2022: The Fire Observers were able to resume their programs, offering three international trips for visiting firefighters and EMTs.

Tucson Fire Department is one of the host organizations this year. Two additional trips are taking place in Sacramento and Orlando.

According to the Fire Observer's website, "a mixture of training and tourism seems to be the key to success and the ideal formula to make and keep our members engaged." In Tucson, TFD shared that trying out the local food will be a big part of that mission.

Follow along with Tucson Fire Department's social media this week for more on the Fire Observers' stay.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!