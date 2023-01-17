Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Fire Department helps with evacuation after gas leak

Southwest Gas responded to a gas leak Tuesday near the intersection of West Spruce Street and South Grande Avenue.
TFD.jfif
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 17:59:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest Gas responded to a gas leak near the intersection of West Spruce Street and South Grande Avenue.

The Tucson Fire Department is assisting with evacuations and life safety.

TFD advises the public to avoid the area.

KGUN 9 reached out for more details and will update this article once more information comes in.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE