Tucson Fire Department helps with evacuation after gas leak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest Gas responded to a gas leak near the intersection of West Spruce Street and South Grande Avenue.

The Tucson Fire Department is assisting with evacuations and life safety.

TFD advises the public to avoid the area.

KGUN 9 reached out for more details and will update this article once more information comes in.

