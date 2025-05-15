Tucson Fire Department helps thirsty sheep that eat flammable buffelgrass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department’s Wildland Team is usually helping people around town, but recently, they're lending a hand to some working animals in the area, traversing some tough terrain on A Mountain to help some thirsty sheep.

The team hiked half a mile up the mountain with a 350 gallon drum, and used a big wheel and litter basket. They then ran a hose about 600 feet to pump water to the top of A Mountain.

The sheep are a part of the Desert Museum’s buffelgrass mitigation project on the mountain. Its aim is to have the sheep eat the buffelgrass to help control it, as the invasive grass can burn very quickly.

With the Tucson Fire Department’s help, the sheep should have enough water to last them about a month.

