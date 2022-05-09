Watch
Tucson Fire Department extinguishes homeless camp fire

Posted at 12:50 PM, May 09, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department put out a fire at a vacant car wash after 11 a.m. near Grant Avenue and 9th Avenue.

The fire began at a homeless encampment before it spread to the car wash, according to the department.

Tucson Fire Department is investigating the fire.

