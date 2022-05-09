Tucson Fire Department extinguishes homeless camp fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department put out a fire at a vacant car wash after 11 a.m. near Grant Avenue and 9th Avenue.
The fire began at a homeless encampment before it spread to the car wash, according to the department.
HOMELESS CAMP FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire Engine 5 was called to extinguish a homeless camp fire just after 11 this morning 🚒💨 Fire extended to a vacant car wash, damaging the exterior. Fire is under investigation #TFD #fireinvestigator pic.twitter.com/qzugX0DTPT— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 9, 2022
Tucson Fire Department is investigating the fire.
