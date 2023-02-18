Tucson Fire Department controls house fire near Speedway and Harrison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews responded Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. to a house fire near Speedway Boulevard and Harrison Road.
A car port and car looked as if they had been burned by the fire, according to the KGUN 9 photojournalist on scene.
Following the fire, TFD said traffic on Speedway Boulevard could be affected during the evening commute.
A spokesperson from TFD told KGUN 9 the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
