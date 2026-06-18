One person missing as Tucson Fire crews respond to swift water rescue near Santa Cruz River

The Tucson Fire Department confirmed one person is missing at a swift water rescue on Wednesday near the Santa Cruz River, after responding to an area near I-19 and West Ajo Way.

Nine people were confirmed to be involved, and eight have been located safely.

One person is missing.

Details remained limited as crews worked the scene.

TFD has not yet released information on the number of people rescued, their conditions, or what led to the rescue.

This is a developing story.

KGUN9 will update this article as more information becomes available.

PHOTOS FROM SARA SWANSON