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One person missing as Tucson Fire crews respond to swift water rescue near Santa Cruz River

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Sara Swanson
Swift water rescue near Ajo and I-19.
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The Tucson Fire Department confirmed one person is missing at a swift water rescue on Wednesday near the Santa Cruz River, after responding to an area near I-19 and West Ajo Way.

Nine people were confirmed to be involved, and eight have been located safely.

One person is missing.

Details remained limited as crews worked the scene.

CREDIT: Sara Swanson

TFD has not yet released information on the number of people rescued, their conditions, or what led to the rescue.

This is a developing story.

KGUN9 will update this article as more information becomes available.

PHOTOS FROM SARA SWANSON

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