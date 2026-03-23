Tucson fire crews battle blaze outside Stone Avenue hotel

The Best Western at 1015 N. Stone Ave. was evacuated after a fire at the rear of the property breached a 2-inch natural gas line Sunday night.

Tucson Fire crews responded to the fire at 10:31 p.m., according to a social media post from TFD. Tucson Police had already cleared the building at that point.

Fire crews knocked down the flames, then Southwest Gas crews located the remote shutoff point and secured the gas supply, the post said.

It is unknown if any occupants were displaced, the post said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.