Tucson Fire controls structure fire following shed explosion near Swan and Golf Links

The Tucson Fire Department has brought a fire under control near Swan Road and Golf Links Road after an explosion was reported on the property.

TFD officials tell KGUN 9 that an explosion occurred in a shed near the main structure, forcing crews to transition to a defensive fire operation to battle the flames.

While initial reports indicated a possible propane tank fire, authorities could not confirm if the explosion was related to propane.

The fire is now under control. There is no word yet on the exact cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.