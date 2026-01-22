Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson Fire battles mobile home fire in Midtown

MobileHomeFire.jpg
Tucson Fire Department
MobileHomeFire.jpg
Posted

Tucson Fire crews battled a fire at a mobile home Thursday morning.

According to a social media post from Tucson Fire, crews were dispatched at just before 11:30 a.m. to the 3900 block of North Campbell Avenue.

The first engine on the scene reported flames coming from a window of a mobile home.

The fire was contained to the one home and called under control by 11:45 a.m.

A cat died, the post said. No other injuries were reported. One person was displaced.

The cause of the fire is accidental, the post said.

