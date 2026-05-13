Tucson Fire battles blaze in four-unit shopping center on Southside

Tucson Fire crews battled a fire in a small shopping center at 5101 S. 12th Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post from TFD, the first engine arrived at the scene at just before 9 a.m. They reported flames behind and on the roof of a commercial building.

Crews entered all four building units in the center and went to the roof to combat the fire. During operations, the post said, the roof collapsed over one of the four business units.

Firefighters had trouble because the fire was burning in a concealed space, the post said. Crews moved to a defensive attack once they found out the building was empty.

The fire was called under control at 9:44 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.