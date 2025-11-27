Staffing shortage forces 10 Tucson Fire vehicles out of service on Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department has confimed that a staffing shortfall forced 10 fire and support vehicles out of service during the Thanksgiving holiday, reducing fire and medical coverage across the city.

A post from the tucson fire Fighter association say the affected units are: Executive Captain 2 (AM); Executive Captain 4 (24‑hour); Paramedic 49 (AM); Rescue 7 (24‑hour); Rescue 8 (24‑hour); Rescue 9 (24‑hour); Rescue 10 (AM); Rescue 14 (AM); Hazmat 1 (24‑hour); and AirPower 22 (24‑hour). It also said 23 firefighters were working overtime.

Firefighters warned the outages increase the workload on remaining units and lower unit availability for emergencies. Without Hazmat 1 and AirPower 22, the department said it will rely on neighboring departments for hazmat response, air support and scene lighting — steps that could delay specialized operations. The post also noted that the absence of executive captains can slow safety-officer responses during active fires.

The message urged extra caution on Thanksgiving, historically the leading day for home cooking fires, and reminded residents that Tucson averages more than one structure fire each day.

Tucson Fire also thanked members for their service and asking the public for understanding and vigilance as crews manage the reduced staffing.

