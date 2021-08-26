Tucson Festival of Books set to return March 12-13, 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has announced the dates for the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books.

The community-wide event that celebrates all things literature will return to campus March 12-13.

"Mark your calendars and save the date for the in-person return of this community-wide celebration of literature. As always the festival is free of charge for all attendees," said the University in a statement.

In 2020 the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 the event was held virtually.

For more updates, follow the festival on Twitter.

