Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Festival of Books set to return March 12-13, 2022

items.[0].image.alt
©2016 Arizona Board of Regents/UA NEWS
T.Perreault
The Tucson Festival of Books is just around the corner
Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 13:06:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has announced the dates for the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books.

The community-wide event that celebrates all things literature will return to campus March 12-13.

"Mark your calendars and save the date for the in-person return of this community-wide celebration of literature. As always the festival is free of charge for all attendees," said the University in a statement.

In 2020 the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 the event was held virtually.

For more updates, follow the festival on Twitter.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.