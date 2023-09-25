Tucson fashion designer goes from garage in Midtown to the runway at New York Fashion Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN9 first introduced you to Ian Urquhart, the owner of Ignis Clothing, back in February 2023 for Black History Month. Today, we share our follow up interview with the midtown designer who was making clothes for the runway out of his garage.

From the Old Pueblo to the Big Apple, Urquhart took his Tucson clothing brand to the runway at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. His traveling crew of about 15 people– models, hair stylists, makeup artists and photographers were all from Tucson.

Urquhart was able to walk out on the runway with his models after the show to soak in what he had just accomplished.

“I was just planning on walking out and just saying thank you. Then something happened where I just felt the music and I started dancing down the runway. Oh my gosh, it was honestly a really fun moment and probably one of the happiest I've been in a long time," said Urquhart.

It’s one one of the biggest stages in the fashion industry and he was also on one of the biggest screens in Times Square. Taking in the moment with family and friends is something he tells KGUN9 will stick with him for a long time. One very special member of his team by his side through it all was his "mom-ager."

KGUN9 got a chance to sit down with her and ask about what New York Fashion Week was like from the front row. “I put my camera down, I put my phone down and I just took it all in and just watched," said Colleen Kelley, Ian’s Mom. "I just noticed how much he's grown."

From Arizona, to New York and now on the way to California. Urquhart is set to take Ignis Clothing to LA Fashion Week in Southern California in October.