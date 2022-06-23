Tucson farmer helps combat hunger through community food bank program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Combating hunger through farming. That's what the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is working to do. "Every since I was a kid, I've related to this kind of atmosphere, nature," Jorge Pinon said.

He has been farming at Las Milpitas Community Farm since 2017. As we walk around Pinon shows me cherry tomatoes, peppers, and squash.

"The cooperative takes the vegetables to the farmers market. Occasionally, I'll go to see how everything is going," said Pinon.

That's one way community farms like this one through the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona try to combat hunger.

Pinon tells me nothing beats getting fresh vegetables right off the farm and it helps reduce costs for families as well. As our monsoon is now underway, rain is always a big help.

"We also use water from the city because the rain is not enough but it does help quite a bit," Pinon said. Water harvesting is one of the many topics Pinon has learned about through the food bank's workshops.

He says he hasn't just learned about agriculture, but about his own personal growth "We help one another and learn from one another," said Pinon.

If you're interested in learning more about farming and gardening through the food bank, visit communityfoodbank.org.