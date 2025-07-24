Tucson families look at saving money on back-to-school supplies

Summer is winding down for the kiddos.

With less than two weeks till school starts, that means it's crunch time for parents.

KGUN 9 went to a popular big box store around the corner from our studios and found out saving money is on every shopper’s to-do list.

Our KGUN 9 camera browsed the back-to-school aisle at the Walmart on Speedway.

Right away, we spotted a mother of three shopping with her kids.

KGUN 9 Anchor Concetta Callahan asks her, “Have you noticed the difference in prices over the years?”

“Yes. Well, they have a lot of good prices everywhere, so what I am looking for is quality," explained Gloria Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said it's her oldest that's costing her, so really has to budget for her teenager who wants more name-brand items.

"If you want quality you know you're going to spend a certain amount on a Five Star."

Scott Olson has been a Walmart store manager for nine years and said he sees parents just like Gloria making sacrifices to get their kids, not just what they need, but what they want.

"Every penny counts nowadays to the parents out there," said Olson.

According to Olson, 14 of the most popular school supply items are cheaper than they were last year to help shoppers fight inflation. Savings range from a few dollars to a couple cents less on things like notebooks, pencils, crayons, paper, and school uniforms.

"We have backpacks that are $5 this year. Last year they were $9."

That's music to shoppers' ears.

KGUN 9 talked to fourth grader, Mason James Barker, while he was shopping with his mom. He told us his mom has taught him to take care of his things.

"I don't think my mom wants to keep wasting her money on new stuff, so when I left third grade, I brought my pencil bag with me. I'm going to use it again in fourth grade, and I'm going to repeat it."

Parents told KGUN 9 they easily spend $100 per child getting them the essentials like supplies and new clothes.

We know our teachers also share in the financial pressures back-to-school time brings.

Like the Amazon "Wish List," Walmart has a "Classroom Registry."

To help chip away at your child's teacher's list of items, visit shorturl.at/j0vSc

