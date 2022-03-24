Tucson expecting $2.1M+ to benefit Pascua Yaqui Tribe, affordable housing, S-cuk Son

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is expecting $2,140,000 from the government, funded through the Fiscal Year 2022 federal appropriations legislation.

This allocation is for renovating the Birthplace of Tucson site S-cuk Son, Pascua Yaqui Tribe's Education and Cultural Center, as well as completely remodeling Willard Apartments.

U.S. House of Representative Ann Kirkpatrick helped secure funds Wednesday.

"Now more than ever, there is a need for more affordable housing in Arizona. The pandemic exacerbated the issue, and we hear from more and more families about their struggle with keeping a roof over their heads," said Rep. Kirkpatrick. "I am proud that we were able to highlight this issue in Congress and help the City of Tucson complete this improvement project; I know it will make a difference for some families in our community."

Mayor Regina Romero thanked Rep. Kirkpatrick for getting the ball rolling in the House to improve the city's affordable-housing availability.

"Thank you, Representative Kirkpatrick, for urging the House of Representatives to invest in Tucson's housing and community development infrastructure," expressed Romero. "With Congressional support, the City of Tucson will be able to complete the Willard Apartments Improvements Project and Dunbar Springs Pavilion—two projects that will improve the lives of families for years to come."

Senators Sinema and Mark Kelly (D) also helped secure funds Friday, March 11.

“Working across the aisle, we secured investments in Arizona helping empower local communities to strengthen their water infrastructure, law enforcement, health care services, and more...” shared Sen. Sinema.

"After months of work with Arizona mayors and other local leaders, we are going to make key investments that create great-paying jobs, get Arizonans the skills they need, and make sure our state remains the best state to live, work and raise a family," said Sen. Kelly.

This funding is divided up in three portions:



City of Tucson Willard Apartments - $800,000

Sacred Native American village of S-cuk Son - $500,000

Pascua Yaqui Tribe Education and Cultural Center - $840,000

“Thank you Senator Sinema for securing funding for the Willard Apartments Improvements. Like other cities in the country, Tucson is feeling the impacts of housing affordability," added Romero. "This federal investment will ensure the completion of several housing units to bring relief to working families."

City administration predicts investing in these areas will flourish public/private participation, ensuring and maintaining historical preservation and education at the Birthplace of Tucson site.

