Tucson Electric set to donate $50,000 to Community Food Bank

KGUN 9/Isaac Stockton
Tucson Electric Power Downtown Tucson building
Tucson Electric Power announced that it will donate $50,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona this week, in an effort to fight hunger amid rising food insecurity.

The donation comes amid the government shutdown resulting in the distruption of SNAP benefits, and laid-off and furloughed federal workers throughout the country.

"TEP is donating these funds to address an urgent, critical need for members of our community who rely on local meal programs, churches, schools and other agencies for nourishment," said Susan Gray, TEP President and CEO via press release. "Our local food banks and distribution programs are seeing greater need right now, so we're stepping in to help."

The donation will come from corporate resources and will not be recovered through customers' rates, the news release said.

