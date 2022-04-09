Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson elderly couple caught for stealing 5 million from investors

Cash money generic dollars
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Cash money generic dollars
Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 20:06:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A husband and wife from Tucson, Arizona were found guilty by a jury for defrauding investors out of approximately $5 million dollars.

According to evidence presented at trial Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, ran a software company called Catharon Software Corporation which promised investors and philanthropists enormous returns.

The software the company created was called VDELTA which promised individuals the ability to create programs without having to be a programmer.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says for 15 years the couple strung investors along with false promises about the software completion date, release date, and capabilities.

In addition to paying themselves salaries, the Feinbergs used investor money for personal expenses including their home mortgage says the DOJ.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!