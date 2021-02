TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility is hosting a virtual summit in March.

The theme for its First Annual Tucson Transporation Talks is "Are We There Yet?."

Those who attend the virtual meeting will explore how far Tucson has come and how far it must go to build a balanced transportation network across the city.

It will be from March 3rd to the 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

To sign up, click here.