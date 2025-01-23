Tucson double homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Yuma

UPDATE (1/23):

The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that the suspect killed was in connection to the Stone and Glenn double murder on Sunday night.

A man wanted for a double homicide out of Tucson was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, during the service of an arrest warrant in Yuma, the Yuma County Sheriff announced on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 12:08 p.m. on Wednesday in the 10200 block of E. 37th Street.

The United States Marshals Service, along with U.S. Border Patrol, Yuma Police Department, and Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, attempted to take the suspect into custody when a shooting occurred.

Authorities say two unrelated individuals exited the residence during the operation, while the suspect, 48-year-old David McKinney of Tucson, was observed near the front door before retreating inside the home.

Despite repeated verbal commands, McKinney remained non-compliant and later exited the residence armed with a rifle.

According to law enforcement, McKinney fired multiple rounds at officers, who returned fire, striking him.

McKinney was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been notified.

No law enforcement officers or community members were injured during the incident. Deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on modified duty, per standard protocol.

"We are thankful for the commitment to public safety demonstrated by all agencies involved," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

This remains an active investigation. Stay with KGUN9 for updates on this story.