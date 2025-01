TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men are dead after a shooting on the 200 block of Laguna Street, near North Stone Avenue and West Glenn Street Sunday night, according to Tucson Police Department.

TPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. They say two adult males were shot and killed.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating. TPD says no suspect is currently in custody.