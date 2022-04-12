Tucson designer creates look for Grammys

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson designer has fashioned a dress for a two-time Grammy nominee and local resident Linda Chorney.

Chorney is an American singer-songwriter and award-winning filmmaker who wanted to bring a fresh look into the Grammys this year.

She chose independent designer Laura Tanzer to design her red carpet dress.

Tanzer is a local designer specializing in sustainable textiles and wearable art.

The red carpets dress had hand sewn gold letters spelling the words "INDIE O.G." on the side along with a variety of sapphires and topaz from the Tucson Gem Show.

Chorney wore the Indie O.G. dress for her Grammy nomination in American Roots and has now reached out to Phoenix's Musical Instrument Museum to offer to display the local Grammys dress in the museum.

Although Linda lost the Grammy to Jon Batiste, she did not let that bring her down. Instead, she laughed about it saying "I lost."