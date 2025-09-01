Tucson dental office giving away free Labor Day dental care

From 8:00am to Noon, Tucson and Phoenix based Risas Dental and Braces offices will be giving away FREE dental care to residents on Labor day , no registration or insurance is needed.

Risas dental and Braces will host their annual " Labor of Love event" giving clients and non clients the choice of one free cleaning, dental extraction, X-ray exam, filling, and orthodontist consultant. According to the press release Risas Dental and Braces has given away over 10 million dollars worth of dental treatment through this event and provided about $35,000 in free care just last year at Tuscon locations.

The event will also include food, music and community engagement according to Risas Dental and Braces.

Risas Dental and Braces suggest that you arrive early as lines tend to form hours before opening.

The two Tucson offices offering the services are:

Midvale Park: 1979 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, Arizona, 85746

South Tucson: 2901 S 6th Ave, Tucson, Arizona, 85713