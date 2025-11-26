Tucson crews fight fire at Midtown furniture store

Tucson Fire crews fought a blaze at a big-box furniture store in Midtown Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post from TFD, crews were dispatched to the fire at 815 E. Grant Road at 4:39 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire personnel witnessed smoke toward the back of the building and flames on the west side, the post said.

A second alarm was called in to assist. Crews were able to contain the fire to the story. It was called under control at 5:22 a.m.

No injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.