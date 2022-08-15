Tucson Creative Comadres pushes for Latina representation in the workforce

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local Latina mother is hoping to be a creative trailblazer for generations to come.

Fabiola Bendoya is the founder of Tucson Creative Comadres. A new group for Latina women who want a community filled with professional connections.

Bendoya's goal for the group is to find creative Latinas who want to pursue entrepreneurship in Tucson.

She is using her Mexican-American heritage to encourage young women to take that leap of faith and chase their dreams. Which is something that hasn’t always been easy.

“You don’t really fit into these already established organizations or networking groups because a lot of them are male dominated," said Fabiola Bedoya, Founder of Tucson Creative Comadres. "Unless you have a gatekeeper to bring you into those environments, you feel out of place and you don’t see yourself represented.”

Behind it all is her son who is watching from the sidelines. She hopes to show him that you can be a single parent and have it all.

The creative group hosts monthly networking events called "Cafecito & Chill" for Latina professionals who want to connect and collaborate in the field of creative business.

The next networking event is on Aug. 20 and Sept. 18 at Cartel Coffee. For more information on how to sign-up for these events, visit their Instagram page Tucson Creative Comadres.