Tucson council OKs up to $30M in raises for city employees

Tucson, Ariz.
Tucson
Posted at 10:09 PM, May 04, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson City Council has approved up to $30 million in raises for city employees.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the council voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with the largest compensation package for employees in Tucson's history.

The city will implement over the next two years a series of wage increases to bring employees' salaries up to par with other similar government jobs around Arizona.

According to the Star, up to $30 million will go toward raising wages for city employees that make below market-range compensation levels and a 2% pay increase for employees not impacted by market adjustments.

