Tucson considers water future

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With a drought deepening across the western U.S., the City of Tucson is considering more of its water future today.

In an afternoon study session, council members will consider continuing to take the city’s full allocation of water from CAP, the Central Arizona Project.

CAP canals carry Colorado River water from Lake Mead to supply Arizona cities including Tucson and Phoenix.

Drought has reduced Lake Mead’s levels so low the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the lake is concerned levels may eventually drop so low the water will be below the intakes that allow water through the dam that forms the lake.

This month the Bureau reduced Arizona’s share of the water by 21%.

In some years, Tucson has voluntarily reduced the amount of water it receives from Lake Mead. Tucson’s City Manager is recommending that Tucson take its full share this coming year but retain the option to reduce its take if circumstances allow.

Tucson Water Director John Kmiec says Tucson has stockpiled water underground for many years and has enough reserves to meet the area’s needs.