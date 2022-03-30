Tucson company collaborates with Apple TV+'s WeCrashed to produce silent disco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Apple TV+'s WeCrashed is featuring Tucson-based Party Headphones to produce a silent disco.
The eight-episode illustration starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway recently premiered on Friday, March 18.
It tells the story of WeWork’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann who spearheaded employee-mandated retreats, extravagant employee parties and no-expense-spared company-wide entertainment.
WeCrashed creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello called on Party Headphones to retell the extravagance of these parties.
From 0:30 - 0:33 seconds, these silent disco headphones can be seen in the trailer for the film.
The headphones company has a main office and fulfillment center located in Tucson.
Anyone interested throwing a silent disco of their own can get started by visiting Party Headphones' website.
