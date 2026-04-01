Tucson Comic‑Con returns in September

Tucson Comic‑Con will return to the Tucson Convention Center on Sept. 4–6, 2026, organizers announced Wednesday.

The family‑friendly pop‑culture convention has a wide slate of programming that includes celebrity appearances, fandom panels, screenings, cosplay competitions, gaming and collectible vendors. Building on past years that brought comic‑book, wrestling and film icons to Tucson, the 2026 edition expands its lineup to include guests from television, movies, comics and video gaming, plus new interactive photo‑op experiences produced with professional cosplay groups. We reached out to event organizers to get more details about the celebrity appearances, panels and more and will include that here once we have more information.

Founded in 2008, the convention began as a single-day event attended by 500 fans. Since then, attendance has exceeded well over 15,000 fans every year since 2022.

The event is working to be accessible by offering perks for 2026 that include free admission for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Attendees can expect themed areas that bring popular stories to life and a mix of live and interactive attractions designed to engage fans.

For more information, visit www.tucsoncomic-con.com .