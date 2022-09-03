Tucson Comic Con returns after two year hiatus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's something that comic book and pop culture lovers called a fantasy land. This weekend, the Tucson Convention Center is place where Darth Vaders, Spidermans and other comic book characters get to hang out under one roof as Tucson Comic Con returns.

"It’s a dream for anyone that loves pop culture,” Teresita Olivares, one of the co-owners of the Tucson Con, said.

The legendary comic book convention was on hiatus for the last two years due to the pandemic and convention center construction. And now, it's coming back with a record number of visitors.

"When we walked upstairs and saw the whole lobby filled with people it was an amazing feeling,” she said.

In the midst of the convention chaos, Jack Donovant is basking in the glory that is one of his favorite events. Dressed as Spiderman, he said he's glad that Tucson Con is back.

"With me dressed as Spiderman, it’s kind of tradition, we all kinda just look at each other,” he said. "Now that comic con is back, I'm just so glad because I'm seeing all of these people that I really liked seeing."

But comic con is more than just a place for visitors to disappear into their favorite book, it's a way for artists, writers and performers to grow. Michael Steimle has his own booth with nearly 100 hand drawn pieces.

"When someone takes my art, it makes me feel special," he said. "I'm honored that they have a piece of mine that is original.”

He said it's a special place to connect with others.

"Seeing their faces light up when they see what you can create with your hands and your imagination, he said.

Tucson Comic Con has the classic comic book shops spread throughout the convention center. Old Pueblo Comics has been at the convention for the last 11 years. This year, they have a book that costs $1,500.

"This is kinda the thing that will set us probably for the rest of the year,” Tony Corona, the owner of Old Pueblo Comics, said.

Corona said he has many different comics for a wide variety of readers. But at the end of the day, he's looking forward to bringing people together over all stories.

"Even if I've never met these people, we all already have something in common because we’re looking at comic books," he said. "So it's easy to start up a conversation."

The Tucson Comic Con will continue through Sunday, September 4th at 5p.m.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

