Tucson Comic-Con postpones return until 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Comic-Con is postponing its return this year.

The decision was made with safety of others in mind, and instead, Tucson Comic-Con is planning to make a comeback for 2022, according to Tucson Comic-Con Staff.

With the convention being moved up earlier for 2022, the set dates are September 2-4 and will take place at the Tucson Convention Center.

In July 2020, Tucson Comic-Con announced the cancellation of the 2020 convention due to spike in COVID-19 cases.

As a small family-owned business, we completely understand that you all play an important role in the success of Tucson Comic-Con. From its humble beginnings in 2008, we’ve watched our show grow from a small gathering of just 500 fans in a single-day event to a 3-day regional-sized show with A-List comic creators, celebrity guests and lots of great programming. We wouldn’t have been able to do all of this without all of you, so from the bottoms of our hearts, we thank you all for your ongoing dedication and support! Although we won’t be able to see everyone for yet another year, we look forward to a great show in 2022!

Attendee ticket sales were never opened for 2020 and 2021, but exhibitor's who had previously purchased a table or booth space in 2019 will now be transferred to the 2022 show, according to Tucson Comic-Con Staff. Exhibitors who can't attend the convention are asked to contact Tucson Comic-Con at exhibitors@tucsoncomic-con.com