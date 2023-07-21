Tucson collector merges love of Barbie with her Gem Show business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Like many people, Brandy Naugle grew up around Barbies.

“I originally had barbies when I was a child. My grandmother and aunt were barbie collectors.”

But her love for the dolls really grew when the world shut down.

“I started collecting seriously since pandemic time,” Naugle told me during a tour of her impressive Barbie display. "And I started to fall in love with the barbies again.”

And as impressive as this display is, it's just a fraction of her entire collection. From the classics, to the newest editions—Naugle has it all.

KGUN 9 “These are classic old school fashions, '81 and '83—my first Barbie wearing my first Barbie fashions,” says Naugle.

“Barbie is ubiquitous with our culture. She is every person, she is everyone,” says Naugle. "Anyone can find a Barbie for them."

But Barbie isn't Naugle's only collection: She's also found a way to merge her passion for Barbie with her other passion, Tucson's Gem and Mineral Show.

“My husband and I have been involved in the gem and mineral business for 20 years,” says Naugle. “At the Tucson Gem Show I was inspired to do a Barbie diorama, the Barbie Reiki Healing Center.”

“We have the Barbie explain various things about the minerals, and she has tiny miniature versions of the minerals that we have large versions of.”

KGUN 9 “If you collect barbie, you might want to collect rocks too,” Naugle says with a laugh.

Naugle tells me she hopes combining Barbie with minerals will help her grow her business, all while spending time with the dolls she loves.

Heidi Alagha: “I have a really important question—are you going to see the new Barbie movie?



Brandy Naugle: "Oh yeah, absolutely going to go see the new barbie movie.”

...That makes the two of us.

Heidi Alagha is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. Heidi spent 5 years as the morning anchor in Waco where she was named the best anchor team by the Texas Associated Press. Share your story ideas and important issues with Heidi by emailing heidi.alagha@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

