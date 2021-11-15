Tucson Coffee and Cars Event

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Obsessions Car Club hosted its 12th annual "Tucson Cars and Coffee" event --this weekend.

According to the club President the organization currently does close to 100 shows a year.

Obsessions Car Club organizers say the goal was to raise awareness about the car scene here in Tucson and show off come cool cars that you can check out at the same time.

"You've got everything you've got from the kid with his very first car to the to the gentleman that had a Ferrari for 40 years and it's worth $3 million. The variety of cars at Tucson cars and coffee is amazing"

Robert A. DiGregorio

The club also wanted the public to know; there's more to the car scene than just revving-up engines and racing on city streets.

