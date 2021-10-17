Tucson Classics Car Show revs back to life, supporting Rotary Club of Tucson’s 100th birthday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a COVID-19 cancellation last year, the Tucson Classics Car Show returned to host hundreds of cars and thousands of people on Saturday.

It was the 15th annual event organized by the Rotary Club of Tucson, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

“We sold out our car spaces for our car entrants the earliest ever,” said 2021 show chair and longtime Rotary Club of Tucson member Joni Condit.

The Rotary Club sold raffle tickets for one winner to take home a 2021 Corvette. Those raffle tickets along with other 100th Anniversary celebration events this year contributed to a $250,000 pledge to Pima JTED’s new Innovative Learning Center.

“Trains and educates students that are going to hopefully have wonderful jobs to stay in our community, helping our business community to be a great success,” Condit said.

Appropriately, as the oldest Rotary Club in Arizona celebrated its 100th year, cars from 1921 to 2021 were being showcased. Corvettes from every decade were on display, beginning the original 1953 model to the 2021 version.

University of Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes served as the event’s Grand Marshal. She brought her players to see the cars, too.

“Now that I came, it’s amazing. I will not miss it again,” said Barnes, who is an honorary Rotarian. “It’s just good to go out and meet people and I think that’s why Tucson has gotten behind us, because we go out in the community and do stuff like this.”

Owners like Mickey-Miles Felton and his ’62 Corvette—which he drove in high school and has since restored and maintained—are living out a dream by sharing these classics with strangers.

“You meet people that had that car or they relate to the car, you know, when they were younger,” said Felton, who began bringing his car in 2014 after a long career coaching lacrosse at UArizona. “You have an opportunity to let people see things that they haven’t seen in a while.”

For more information about the show and its sponsors, you can visit the event's website.

