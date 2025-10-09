Tucson City Court warrant quash event set for Oct. 17, Downtown

Members of the community who have a warrant, or think they have a warrant, in Tucson City Court have a chance to get that warrant quashed on Friday, Oct. 17.

The court is holding a warrant quash event in conjunction with the Fresh Start Annual Expo event being held at the Tucson Convention Center on October 18.

According to the news release, participants in the warrant quashing event can:

- Schedule an appointment: If you do this, your court cases will be referred in advance to the City Prosecutor for review. If eligible, you may be able to have your case(s) resolved the same day. Appointments may be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

- Appear by Zoom: If you cannot appear in person, you have the option of appearing by video. An appointment* is required to appear by video. When you make your appointment, you must request to appear by video, and you will be given instructions and a link.

- Walk in without an appointment: Report to the check-in table in the Court lobby between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. If you check in after 2 p.m., your court date will be scheduled for another date.

Appointments should be made no later than next Tuesday, Oct. 14, by 5 p.m. They can be made through the following methods:

- Register online by clicking the link here [links-2.govdelivery.com]

- Email tccweb@courts.az.gov,

- Call 1-520-791-3260

Full name, date of birth, address, phone number and email are required.

Tucson City Court is located at 103 E. Alameda St.