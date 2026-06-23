Tucson City Council weighing major road upgrades and pension strategy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Council is expected to consider more than $125 million in roadway improvement projects and vote on a long-term public safety pension funding strategy during Tuesday's meeting.

The projects involve agreements between the City of Tucson and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA).

The first project would reconstruct Silverbell Road between Goret Road and El Camino del Cerro into a four-lane roadway in Wards 1 and 3. Plans include drainage upgrades, landscaping, and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

A second project would widen Houghton Road between 22nd Street and Irvington Road to six lanes in Ward 4. The project also includes a separated median, bicycle and pedestrian paths, lighting, drainage upgrades, and additional safety improvements.

The estimated completion date for both projects is July 1, 2029.

Combined public investment across the two projects totals approximately $125 million.

KGUN 9 City of Tucson

Council members are also expected to vote on a funding policy aimed at addressing Tucson’s unfunded police and fire pension liabilities.

According to city documents, Tucson’s public safety pension plans are currently about 38% funded, with more than $1.23 billion in unfunded actuarial accrued liabilities between the city’s police and fire retirement systems.

The city says the pension shortfall has been a longstanding issue dating back to the recession nearly two decades ago.

KGUN 9 Pension funding graph

The Tucson Police fund is currently 37.4% funded, while the Tucson Fire fund is 39.5% funded, according to the city’s June 30, 2025, actuarial valuation.

The proposed policy would continue the city’s current funding strategy with a goal of fully funding the pension plans by calendar year 2048.

According to council documents, Tucson established the Section 115 Trust Fund in 2020 to help stabilize pension obligations and create investment earnings to support future payments.