Tucson City Council to take up controversial police ordinance on June 23rd

The ordinance limits where people can film police
Tucson city leaders will revisit a controversial ordinance that limits where citizens can film police during an investigation.
Posted at 10:19 PM, Jun 09, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson city council plans to revisit a controversial ordinance later this month.

The ordinance keeps citizens from filming police within a crime scene or another established barrier.

It passed back in April, but has faced criticism recently because of nationwide attention.

Now, Mayor Regina Romero and city council have said they'll review the ordinance at the meeting on June 23.

At that time, they could leave the ordinance as-is, make amendments to the ordinance, or pause it's effective date to give the public more time to respond.

For now, the City of Tucson is accepting public comment through email at comments@tucsonaz.gov

