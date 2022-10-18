Tucson City Council to consider multiple fee increases at Oct. 18 meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Tucson City Council meets Tuesday night, Oct. 18, council members will consider a number of proposed fee increases.

Trash fees, water rates, Parks and Recreation fees, parking rates and development service fees are all on tonight's agenda.

City Council will be scheduling a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed changes.

Environmental Services proposed fee increase

Trash fees, currently a monthly rate of $16.75 for a standard-sized 95 gallon bin, could increase by $3.25 per month starting in January, with an additional monthly rate adjustment in January 2024.

Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik in his weekly newsletter said Tucson's Environmental Services department has not had a residential fee increase since 2010.

ES does far more than just haul off your trash every week," wrote Kozachik. "They’re doing residential trash and recycle collection, managing and maintaining the landfill, monitoring groundwater quality around closed landfills, doing code enforcement work, cleaning closed homeless camps, managing the very popular Brush and Bulky program, hauling trash and recyclables from commercial establishments, and hauling the bottles from 21 locations around the city while maintaining the other recycle facilities we’ve got scattered around the area."

"All of that takes reliable heavy equipment, heavy equipment operators, and people to manage the logistics and scheduling of all the activities," Kozachik wrote.

Tucson Water proposed rate adjustment

The Mayor and council are considering a rate adjustment for Tucson Water customers. A public hearing on the rate and fee increase is scheduled for Dec. 20 and 5:30 p.m.

The rate adjustment comes as Tucson Water has updated its five-year financial plan, and is recommending the proposed adjustments be spread over the course of four years, beginning in 2023.

"Water sales generate more than 80% of Tucson Water’s revenues, and water rates must therefore be carefully calibrated to recover the utility’s projected annual operating expenses, capital improvement needs, and debt service requirements," according to the Mayor and Council memorandum on the proposed increase.

The proposed changes include raising the CAP surcharge and residential rates. The Conservation Fee and Green Stormwater Infrastructure Fee are not changing with this rate adjustment.

The Citizens' Water Advisory Committee has recommended City Council approve the rate adjustment, saying the adjustment will "reduces the risk of revenue uncertainty."

Parks and Recreation fees

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega is proposing an increase to Parks and Recreation fees, including KIDCO afterschool and summer programs, ramada use, and sport fees. Most proposed fee increases would take effect in January, with the KIDCO afterschool rate changing in July 2023.

The proposal also includes discounts to KIDCO programs and classes based on household income level.

Parking rate changes

Monthly garage and surface lot permit rates would increase by $5 with the proposed rate changes, potentially generating an additional $50,000 for the city.

Daily and weekly rates would also increase with approval, which the city says will generate an additional $150,000 initially.

Full documentation of the proposed parking rate changes can be found online.

Officials cite inflation, security and other expenses as reasons for the rate increases. The city also says it expects to make service improvements.

Planning and Development Service Fee changes

Finally, City Council will vote on proposed changes to Planning and Development service fees.

A full breakdown of the proposed changes can be found online.

KGUN 9 will have coverage as the meeting takes place. Tune in at 10 p.m. for more information.