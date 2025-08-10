Tucson City Council Member intervenes in Walgreens shoplifting incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson City Council Member Paul Cunningham intervened during a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens on the city’s eastside Friday evening, the Tucson Police Department confirmed.

The Council Member later posted about the incident on Facebook:

Cunningham was at the Walgreens near Broadway and Kolb, 767 E. Broadway Blvd, the police said.

He said he noticed a man attempting to steal liquor.

After videoing the suspect and observing Walgreens employees trying to stop him, Cunningham intervened by shoving the man to the ground and emptying bottles from the suspect’s bag.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Cunningham later called the Tucson Police Department, who responded just after 8 p.m. to the shoplifting call.

Police were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.