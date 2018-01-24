Tucson City Council approves changes to hands-free ordinance

The original hands-free ordinance went into effect in Tucson on May 1, 2017. Using a phone or tablet while driving without hands-free equipment was considered a secondary offense, meaning you could only get cited if you were pulled over for another traffic violation. City council members voted to reclassify it as a primary offense so officers will be able to pull people you over just for breaking the hands-free rule.
City leaders also decided to lower the fines associated with citations. The first citation was $100, but will be dropped down to $50. The second citation will be $100.
The new rule won't go into effect until February 1st and there will be a 30-day period where only warnings will be handed out.