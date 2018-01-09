City Council votes to reclassify hands free ordinance as primary offense

Joey Greaber
4:12 PM, Jan 9, 2018
TUCSON - Last May, Tucson began enforcing an ordinance that would consider holding a cell phone or any hand-held device while driving in Tucson a secondary offense.

The Tucson City Council voted 4-2 Monday to reclassify the hands-free ordinance to a primary offense.

The changes in this reclassification include fees being raised from $50 for a first citation, and $100 for a second.

Tucson Police told KGUN9 that officers issued 140 citations from May to the end of 2017.

 

 

 

