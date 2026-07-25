Tucson church finance manager accused of embezzling $335,000 over 5 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former finance manager at a Tucson church is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say she embezzled more than $300,000 over five years, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Fraud Unit arrested 61-year-old Tracey Lynn Jorgensen on Wednesday.

According to PCSD, board members at GracePointe Church reported Jorgensen in April 2025, accusing her of misappropriating church funds while she worked in a finance management role.

Detectives say a yearlong investigation, including subpoenaed bank records, found Jorgensen embezzled approximately $335,000 from the church between 2020 and 2025.

Jorgensen was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. She faces charges of fraudulent schemes and felonious theft.