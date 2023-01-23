Tucson Chinese Cultural Center celebrates Lunar New Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday, Jan. 22 was the official start of Chinese New Year and the two week long celebrations have begun.

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center hosted their Lunar New Year Gala for the first time since before the start of the pandemic. There was the traditional lion dancing and a full eight course traditional Chinese dinner.

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center says they are committed to the understanding and appreciation of Chinese culture and they do that year-round not just around Lunar New Year.

They offer programs and services for not just those who are Chinese, but the entire Asian culture. Like the Tucson Chinese School, field trips, Chinese gardening, and clubs for children and seniors.

"It makes me feel proud that I am Chinese and that I have let the community know about our Chinese culture— I want to continue on that tradition and heritage to our community at large," said Susan Chan, Tucson Chinese Cultural Center.

The zodiac animal for the 2023 Lunar New Year is the Rabbit. This is the fourth of all 12 zodiac animals. The last year of the Rabbit took place in 2011. if you were born in 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987,1999, 2011 or 2023 it doesn’t mean it’s your year, it means back luck.

For more on local Chinese programs and services, visit the cultural center's website.