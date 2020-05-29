Menu

Tucson car dealership pays customers $90,000 in restitution

Posted at 9:38 PM, May 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-29 00:38:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — State prosecutors say a Tucson used car dealership is repaying $90,000 for selling vehicles under false pretenses.

The Office of the Arizona Attorney General announced Thursday that Dependable Auto, Inc. has handed over restitution for multiple instances of deceptive sales practices as part of a consent judgment.

In addition, the dealership will be prohibited from such practices in the future.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the dealership’s offenses include charging consumers for third-party service contracts that were never purchased.

The dealership’s operators also overcharged for government fees and failed to make repairs that followed the warranty required under state law.

The judgment awaits official court approval.

